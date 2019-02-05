Crime Memorial to missing Serb journalists again destroyed The OSCE Mission in Kosovo said it condemned the latest act of vandalism on the memorial plaque of journalists Djuro Slavuj and Ranko Perenic. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 5, 2019 | 11:25 Tweet Share

The memorial is located in Velika Hoca.

In June 2018, together with the Association of Journalists of Serbia registered in Kosovo and a group of journalists, the OSCE Mission participated in a ceremony to unveil the memorial plaque commemorating the two journalists that went missing in 1998 and were last seen on that site, a press release from the OSCE said, and added:



"Today, we are saddened to read that the plaque has been removed and destroyed for the seventh time in the past five years. These acts serve to undermine inter-community trust and dialogue, as well as the efforts to remember journalists who were lost while exercising their profession."