Mass arrests for drugs and weapons/VIDEO

The police on Monday announced that they had 28 persons under arrest from separate raids.

Source: Beta
(Tanjug/MUP)
(Tanjug/MUP)

Those arrested are suspected of manufacturing and trafficking illegal drugs, and for illegal possession of firearms.

The Interior Ministry (MUP) said the seized 30.6 kilograms of narcotics over the past three days - specifically, 28.6 kilograms of marijuana, 1.2 kilograms of heroin, 509 grams of amphetamines, 35 ecstasy tablets, 28.5 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of hashish, and 200 "various tables."

In the area of the town of Smederevo, they discovered two marijuana growing laboratories.

The police at the same time seized 12 rifles, seven pistols - one of them automatic - one revolver, and 1,871 bullets.

Those under arrest have had criminal complaints filed against them under regular procedure, it has been announced.

