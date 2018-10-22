Crime SUV reportedly used by supporter group leader blown up An SUV has "exploded" in the night between Thursday and Friday in Novi Sad's Grbavica neighborhood, the local media outlet 021.rs is reporting on Friday. Source: 021.ns Friday, October 26, 2018 | 12:49 Tweet Share

According to the report, the vehicle in question is a Volvo XC90.

Unofficially, the car was used by one of the leaders of the supporters of the Vojvodina FK, who is also a member of the Assembly of this Novi Sad-based football club that competes in Serbia's first tier SuperLiga.



According to the police, the Novi Sad native's car had been "set on fire in the past as well." In addition, he had been convicted for selling drugs and assaulting a police officer.



An ambulance dispatched to the scene last night did not find anyone in need of medical assistance.



More information is expected during the day, after "expert tests" have been completed.