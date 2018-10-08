Crime Kosovo policeman arrested with half a kilo of cocaine B.J., a member of the Kosovo police, has been arrested for drug trafficking. Source: Beta Monday, October 8, 2018 | 16:44 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

According to the Kosovo-based website KoSSev, B.J. was arrested with 500 grams of a substance suspected to be cocaine in his possession.

The officer works in the Urosevac police station, while the arrest happened at the Vrbnica border crossing (with Albania).



According to the report, the investigation into the case was conducted for "several months," in cooperation with the prosecution, while the policeman in question has now been suspended.