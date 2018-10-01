Former football supporters group leader shot
The man who was injured in a shooting incident in Belgrade on Sunday is Marko Isakovic, known as a former leader of one of Partizan FC supporter groups.Source: B92
The shooting happened on Sunday morning in Belgrade's Zvezdara municipality.
The city' emergency medical service said that a male had been shot in the legs, and then taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Isakovic - who in the past played handball for Partizan - was a suspect in the 2011 murder of 20-year-old Ivan Perovic, but was acquitted of these charges by a court.