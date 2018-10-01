Crime Former football supporters group leader shot The man who was injured in a shooting incident in Belgrade on Sunday is Marko Isakovic, known as a former leader of one of Partizan FC supporter groups. Source: B92 Monday, October 1, 2018 | 12:46 Tweet Share (freeimages.com)

The shooting happened on Sunday morning in Belgrade's Zvezdara municipality.

The city' emergency medical service said that a male had been shot in the legs, and then taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.



Isakovic - who in the past played handball for Partizan - was a suspect in the 2011 murder of 20-year-old Ivan Perovic, but was acquitted of these charges by a court.