Crime Vandals wreak havoc in Belgrade museum /PHOTOS Vandals have broken into the Railway Museum in Belgrade, destroying many priceless objects and leaving behind chaotic scenes. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 | 13:01 Tweet Share (Photo: Dragan Rundic)

The photos from the scene show that the cutting up of the objects on display at the museum, including train engines, had taken place.

(Photo: Dragan Rundic)

"This is an act of vandals. It's not ours only, it's a common good, priceless objects," the museum's director Nenad Vojcic told b92.net.



According to him, the museum has been guarded and maintained for years, but he emphasized that they are "not armed, and are powerless before such acts."

(Photo: Dragan Rundic)

Vojcic pointed out that they have informed the competent authorities and are now awaiting their reaction and search for the perpetrators.



"It's terrible, in the center of the city, under lock and key, to be unable to preserve this kind of thing," he added.

(Photo: Dragan Rundic)

The Railway Museum in Belgrade was founded on February 1, 1950 by the former Ministry of Railways of the Federal People's Republic of Yugoslavia, while its first permanent exhibition, "Through the history of Yugoslav Railways," opened on April 30, 1953.

(Photo: Dragan Rundic)

In addition to the permanent exhibition, the museum also houses an exhibition gallery, a library, and an archive.