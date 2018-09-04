Crime 1

Man shot and killed inside "Kosovo intelligence" HQ

A person whose initials are I.K. has been killed inside a building that is the seat of the Kosovo intelligence agency KOA, Pristina media are reporting.

(EPA-EFE, file, illustration purposes)
According to initial information, a security worker shot and killed a KOA employee.

The death has been confirmed by the Clinical-Hospital Center of Kosovo and the Basic Pristina Prosecution.

The prosecution also announced it would provide more details later, Beta agency is reporting, citing the website Kalxo.

