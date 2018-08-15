Crime 0

Belgrade: Man shot dead in children's playground

The body of a young man was found on Wednesday morning in Belgrade's Oslobodjenja Boulevard, the city's medical emergency service has confirmed.

Source: Tanjug, Blic, N1
Share

Spokesperson Mirko Lutovac told Tanjug that the circumstances of the death remain unclear.

Lutovac said that the Emergency Service received the report at 05:45 CET, but that the ambulance crew dispatched to the scene could only pronounce the victim dead.

According to him, a doctor who was at the scene said there was "a lot of blood around the body, preventing her from ascertaining whether the body had (gunshot) wounds."

The Interior Ministry has confirmed the case, and said the police were investigating it.

Broadcaster N1 is reporting that the case is a murder, and that the victim, who was shot in a children's playground, was previously known to the police. Daily Blic said that shell casings had been found close to the body.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Crime

590 kilos of marijuana seized on eastern border

Serbian border police seized 590 kilograms of marijuana and arrested two persons at the border crossing of Gradina with Bulgaria, in the east of the country.

Crime Wednesday, August 1, 2018 10:24 Comments: 0
(Tanjug, file, illustration purposes)
page 1 of 6 go to page