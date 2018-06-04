Crime Another drug dealer shot in Belgrade 28-year-old M.K. was shot and seriously wounded in the early hours of Monday in Grocanska Street in Belgrade. Source: B92, Blic, Tanjug Monday, June 4, 2018 | 14:18 Tweet Share

The Interior Ministry (MUP) told Tanjug that the shooter escaped from the scene and that the police are looking for him.

Daily Blic writes that M.K. had been arrested in the past for selling drugs.



The report adds that the victim was shot as he was getting out of his car, multiple times in the stomach and the lower part of his body. M.K's condition was grave on Monday, the newspaper said.



There has been a spate of gangland shootings in Belgrade during the past months - with seven dead and six injured.



The most recent case happened two days ago when passers-by found the body of a man who had been shot dead and left in the street. Media said he was Radovan Laketic, a native of Pljevlja in Montenegro, also a known drug dealer.