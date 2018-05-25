Crime Burglars steal cash from monastery near Belgrade Thieves have taken about RSD 300,000 (EUR 2,500) and EUR 4,000 in cash from a monastery in Ripanj, a suburb of Belgrade, B92 learned on Friday. Source: B92 Friday, May 25, 2018 | 15:25 Tweet Share (B92)

The police have investigated the scene at the Serbian Orthodox Monastery of Bogorodica Trojerucica, and are currently looking for an unidentified suspect.

The monastery confirmed that the incident happened, but denied media reports earlier in the day that said the sum taken was "EUR 300,000."



These reports also said that media crews received "a fairly unwelcoming" treatment at the monastery.

The theft happened when a burglar broke through a window last night and took the cash.



The locals said the news distressed them, and added that while weekend houses had been broken into in the past, "there's never been a theft like this."



They also claim that the perpetrator was likely "someone who knew the money - collected to pay for icons and prepare the patron saint day feast - was there."