Crime One dead in shooting involving football supporters A 28-year-old man has died in Belgrade's Emergency Center after he was wounded in a shooting in the capital's Cukarica municipality. Source: Prva TV Friday, May 25, 2018 | 11:08

The incident took place at around 21:30 hours on Thursday in Radnicka Street. According to unofficial information, the shooting was preceded by an altercation.

The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital with "extremely serious injuries," the Emergency Center said.



Prva TV is reporting unofficially that the victim was a supporter of FK (football club) Rad, while it is assumed the assailant was a member of a rival supporter clan.