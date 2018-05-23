Crime Football supporters fight, stop traffic on highway A fight at the Nis toll station on Wednesday caused traffic to be stopped on the Belgrade-Nis highway. Source: Beta Wednesday, May 23, 2018 | 16:46 Tweet Share

The Public Company (JP) Putevi Srbije ("Roads of Serbia") made the announcement, and specified that traffic was halted in the direction of Nis.

Belgrade-based media are reporting that the fight broke out between two factions of Partizan football club supporters, who were on their way to the town of Surdulica where the final game of this year's Cup of Serbia will be played this evening between Partizan and Mladost Lucani.



JP Putevi Srbije also said that citizen would be informed once the highway reopens.