Crime Electric power company workers filmed taking bribe/VIDEO Four persons have been arrested on suspicion of giving and receiving bribes during the reading of an EPS meter, the Interior Ministry (MUP) said on Tuesday. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, May 22, 2018 | 16:52

Those under arrest include three workers of Serbia's state-owned electric power utility company (EPS) from the town of Kragujevac, who are suspected of receiving a bribe, and the owner of a local restaurant, who is suspected of giving them EUR 420.

The four suspects were placed under arrest as the money changed hands. The restaurant owner gave the bribe to the EPS workers so that they would ignore the fact the meter installed at the establishment was showing false readings.



EPS also issued a press release on Tuesday, stating the following:



"By efficient action of police officers of the Interior Ministry of the Republic of Serbia, Milos Markovic, Nenad Savkovic, and Veselin Bulatovic - employees of the EPS Distribucija branch in Kragujevac - have been arrested for abuses related to activities aimed at discovering unauthorized consumption of electric power. JP (Public Enterprise) EPS thanks the MUP of the Republic of Serbia for their efficient action and cooperation. Relevant services of JP EPS will continue to work on preventing all kinds of abuses in the coming period as well."