Crime Suspect arrested for stalking TV journalist A 49-year-old male from Belgrade, whose initials are A. DJ., has been arrested on suspicion of stalking an N1 TV journalist. Source: Beta Monday, May 21, 2018 | 16:21

The Interior Ministry (MUP) said that he used social networks and third persons in an attempt to make contact with the journalist - Minja Miletic - against her will.

The suspect has been taken to the Higher Public Prosecution's High Technology Crime Department in Belgrade.