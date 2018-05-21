Crime 0

Hand grenades found near theater in central Belgrade

Two hand grenades were discovered on Monday near the Belgrade Drama Theater in Danicareva St.

The Interior Ministry (MUP) said that members of a police bomb squad collected the explosive devices at the scene.

Media reports said earlier in the day that a citizen had reported seeing hand grenades near the theater building - "two M-75's in original packaging" - resulting in the police cordoning off the area.

The MUP also said they were working to shed light on the event.

