Crime Hand grenades found near theater in central Belgrade Two hand grenades were discovered on Monday near the Belgrade Drama Theater in Danicareva St. Source: B92 Monday, May 21, 2018 | 14:23

The Interior Ministry (MUP) said that members of a police bomb squad collected the explosive devices at the scene.

Media reports said earlier in the day that a citizen had reported seeing hand grenades near the theater building - "two M-75's in original packaging" - resulting in the police cordoning off the area.



The MUP also said they were working to shed light on the event.