Crime Seselj's son and prosecution reach plea agreement Nikola Seselj, the son of opposition SRS leader Vojislav Seselj, has reached a plea agreement with the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office. Monday, May 14, 2018 | 13:42

Seselj pleaded guilty on charges of unauthorized carrying of a weapon.

According to the agreement, which has been confirmed by the Higher Court, he was sentenced to six months under house arrest, without electronic surveillance.



Court spokeswoman Bojana Stankovic confirmed to Tanjug that the agreement reached on October 12, 2017, and that the court confirmed it on November 13.



The court also decided to confiscated the pistol which Nikola Seselj carried on September 22, 2017 in a cafe in Batajnica, after which he was detained.