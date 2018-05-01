Crime 36 suspects arrested in several separate raids Members of the Interior Ministry (MUP) have arrested 36 persons in several separate raids, on suspicion that they committed a number of criminal acts. Source: Beta Tuesday, May 1, 2018 | 16:43 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The MUP made the announcement on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the crimes in question include extortion, inflicting grave bodily harm, endangering safety, coercion, persecution, abuse, torture, sexual intercourse with a helpless person, sexual intercourse with a child, neglect and abuse of a minor, and illegal sexual acts.



The arrests took place in several towns across Serbia, the MUP said.