Crime Ivanovic murder: Is Pristina hiding "something or someone"? Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic says no Serb members of the Kosovo Security Forces have been detained in central Serbia. Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Instead, they have only been interviewed, he told RTV, Beta agency is reporting on Tuesday.

"None of them have been arrested, there have been interviews with these people in order to determine certain information. When we estimate that some people can endanger the security of Serbia, we then talk to them," Stefanovic said, not wanting to disclose any details of those interviews.



Asked how far the investigation into the murder of Oliver Ivanovic had come, the minister accused Pristina authorities of failing to submit basic things for a police investigation, but also announced new talks on the operational level between representatives of Serbian and Kosovo police.



"We checked what is up to us and we learned certain things. We are ready to share information but we expect Pristina to give us camera footage, check base stations. If they do not, they they're either hiding something, or someone is involved in that murder that they don't want to be known,"Stefanovic said.



He said that the Serbian Ministry of the Interior is ready to arrest anyone, regardless of whether it is a Serb, Albanian, or a foreigner, if there is information that they participated in Ivanovic's murder.



"We do not want to speculate in whose interest it was to kill Ivanovic. It is in our interest to find the killers, those who organized them and gave the order. As for Pristina's insinuations that Serbs from Kosovska Mitrovica are perpetrators and organizers, the question arises why Haradinaj repeatedly met with them after that murder. How can you insinuate that someone is a killer and then you meet him, that means you know he is not a killer or you're help him to conceal," the minister said.



Stefanovic also repeated that if Kosovo PM Ramush Haradinaj becomes available to the Serbian police he will be arrested, on charges of war crimes.