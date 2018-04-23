Crime Nursing home fight over remote control ends tragically A 77-year-old man has died in the hospital after being struck repeatedly by a fellow resident in the Gerontological Center in the town of Jagodina. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 23, 2018 | 15:14 Tweet Share (freeeimages.com, file)

The incident happened on April 15. The suspect, whose initials are P.S., is currently being kept in custody that can last up to 30 days.

Tanjug is reporting on Monday that an autopsy showed the victim, Z.K., died from a brain hemorrhage.



Local media are saying that P.S. assaulted Z.K. after an altercation over a TV remote control, "as they were unable to agree on which program to watch."