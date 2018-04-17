Crime One of Bentley Case suspects shot dead in Belgrade A 37-year-old man has died in a shooting that happened in the early hours of Wednesday in Crnogorska Street in Belgrade. Source: B92, Tanjug, Prva TV Wednesday, April 18, 2018 | 09:43 Tweet Share

Unofficially, the victim was Luka Radovic, who worked as security at the Nana night club, and was previously in the media as one of the three men arrested last September in the so-called Bentley Case for cutting into the path of the Serbian president's motorcade with their car.

The suspects were detained for 20 days and had criminal charges filed against them.



B92.net reporter said this morning that the shooting occurred during an altercation, and that Radulovic, who was seriously wounded, died of his injuries a while later in the hospital.



The police are still looking for the shooter, who, according to some information, had helpers who left the scene in a car.



Media in Belgrade are reporting that drug trafficking was behind the altercation and the shooting.