Crime Two kilograms of heroin seized in Belgrade The police in Belgrade on Wednesday seized about two kilograms of heroin, Beta agency is reporting, citing an Interior Ministry (MUP) press release. Source: Beta Wednesday, April 11, 2018 | 15:39

The police also arrested two suspects: 34-year-old N.E. from Novi Pazar, and 40-year-old M.B. from Pec.

They are suspected of distributing high quality heroin in the territory of Serbia, most often in Belgrade.



The suspects will be kept in custody for up to 48 hours and will then be brought before a prosecutor in Belgrade, along with the criminal complaint filed against them.