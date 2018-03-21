Crime Army members arrested in possession of cocaine The police in Negotin, eastern Serbia have seized 600 grams of cocaine, worth up to EUR 60,000. Source: B92, Vecernje novosti Thursday, March 22, 2018 | 15:04 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Prva TV reported on Thursday morning that two persons - one from Majdanpek, and another from Negotin - had been arrested while attempting to run away from a police patrol.

Daily Vecernje Novosti write that those arrested include two members of the Serbian Army, and another suspect.



They are currently held in police custody that can last up to 48 hours.



Recently, two priests and one religion teacher were arrested for drug trafficking in two separate cases.