Crime 0

Army members arrested in possession of cocaine

The police in Negotin, eastern Serbia have seized 600 grams of cocaine, worth up to EUR 60,000.

Source: B92, Vecernje novosti
Share
(Thinkstock)
(Thinkstock)

Prva TV reported on Thursday morning that two persons - one from Majdanpek, and another from Negotin - had been arrested while attempting to run away from a police patrol.

Daily Vecernje Novosti write that those arrested include two members of the Serbian Army, and another suspect.

They are currently held in police custody that can last up to 48 hours.

Recently, two priests and one religion teacher were arrested for drug trafficking in two separate cases.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Crime

Another priest arrested in possession of drugs

The police in Kraljevo late on Monday arrested a 26-year-old priest from Krusevac who carried with him 52 grams of cannabis and 55 grams of amphetamines.

Crime Tuesday, March 20, 2018 12:42 Comments: 1
(Thinkstock)
page 1 of 804 go to page