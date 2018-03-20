Another priest arrested in possession of drugs
The police in Kraljevo late on Monday arrested a 26-year-old priest from Krusevac who carried with him 52 grams of cannabis and 55 grams of amphetamines.Source: B92, Blic
The daily Blic writes this on Tuesday, and adds that the priest, whose initials are S.M., has been detained, while the police are investigating "whether this is linked with a previous case of drug trafficking that involved M.J., a priest from Pozega."
M.J. and Z.M., a religion teacher, were arrested in late February for trafficking 27 kilograms of skunk.
A Cacak-based website, Morava Info, reported at the time, citing "a source close to the investigation," that the religion teacher was disguised as a woman when he was arrested - "likely in order for the driver and the passenger to appear to be a couple."
It was also stated that the priest was not wearing clerical clothing at the time.