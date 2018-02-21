Crime Report: 28 rifles stolen from police in western Serbia town "An entire arsenal" of surplus weapons has been stolen from the premises of the Police Administration (PU) in the town of Uzice, the daily Blic is reporting. Izvor: Blic Wednesday, February 21, 2018 | 15:32 Tweet Share

According to the article, 28 M-48 rifles have gone missing - but b92.net has not been able to receive confirmation of this information from the police.

The newspaper said the theft occurred in a depot located in a former army barracks, that also houses the Forensic Center.



The report added that the rifles had been turned over by the locals who could not legalize them, and were slated to be melted in a foundry.



Besides, the Belgrade-based newspaper said that the rifles used to be in service in the Yugoslav People's Army (JNA), and have also been used by hunters.