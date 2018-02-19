Crime Defense Ministry confirms arrest of US, Ukrainian citizens Serbian Military Police have arrested two men, US nationals, and two women who hold Ukrainian citizenship. Izvor: Prva TV Monday, February 19, 2018 | 11:19 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file, illustration purposes)

Prva TV said it received confirmation that the four have been detained for attempting to film the building of the old Army General Staff in Belgrade using a drone.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) told the broadcaster that unauthorized filming had taken place, and that the persons detained have been turned over to the police, who are now, along with the prosecution, in charge of the case.



Media reports said earlier that two Americans and two Ukrainians attempted to take video footage of the building, which houses Serbia's Military Intelligence Agency (VOA) and the Military Security Agency (VBA).