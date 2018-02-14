Crime Kosovo: Bones scattered at memorial to Serb journalists A memorial plaque installed near Orahovac in Kosovo to honor two journalists who went missing in 1998 has been destroyed for the sixth time. Wednesday, February 14, 2018 | 10:21 Tweet Share

The Serbian Government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija said in a statement that this act testifies to the omnipresent tradition in Kosovo of covering up crimes.

This time, not only has the plaque been destroyed - which the colleagues of Djuro Slavuj and Slavko Perenic keep repairing and installing year after year - but the vandals also "gave the word 'desecration' a whole new meaning" when they scattered bones in its stead, the Office said.



The statement expressed conviction that those responsible for the kidnapping the two reporters will face trial sooner or later - and that their colleagues will continue to repair the memorial regardless of how many times it is destroyed - "because truth and good must not stand down before lies and evil."



The Office stressed that they were joining journalists "and all decent people in Kosovo" in their sadness and disgust over this act.



The Association of Journalists of Serbia (UNS) said on Tuesday that the memorial plaque had been broken and then removed, and that "a large quantity of most likely animal bones" was scattered at the site.



The plaque, installed on the Velika Hoca-Zociste road where the journalists went missing, reads, in Serbian and Albanian: "Our colleagues Djuro Slavuj and Ranko Perenic were kidnapped in this place on August 21, 1998. We are looking for them."