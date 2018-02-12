Crime "Arrested police officers are of Serb nationality" Kosovo police officers arrested for tampering with evidence in the murder investigation of Oliver Ivanovic are Serbs. Izvor: Beta Monday, February 12, 2018 | 10:11 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Belgrade-based Beta agency reported this on Monday citing Pristina-based Albanian language website gazetaexpress.com.

According to the report, the officers are "D.M. and Z.J."



They belonged to the North Mitrovica Police Station and a measure of police detainment of 48 hours has been taken against them, according to the portal.



The arrest took place on the order of the Basic Court in Mitrovica and during the search of the detainees, a TT pistol with two magazines containing nine 7.62 mm caliber bullets was found, which will be used in further procedures.



Although neither the statement of the Kosovo police nor the Police Inspectorate revealed the identity of the detainees, the portal gazetaexpress.com writes that they are D.M. and Z.J.



The state prosecutor announced that the basic prosecutor in Mitrovica will file a motion to the competent court for the 30-day detention of the detained Kosovo police officers, while the Kosovo police have decided to suspend them until the investigation is concluded.



Prosecutor Njazi Redza confirmed on Saturday that two members of the Kosovo police were arrested, and as he said "they were on duty and did not do a good job."



Oliver Ivanovic was killed on January 16 in Kosovska Mitrovica, in front of his Civic Initiative "Serbia, Democracy, Justice." According to the information from the autopsy, Ivanovic was hit with six bullets from the "a long nine" and a burned vehicle was found near the site of the murder.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said immediately that the murder of Oliver Ivanovic was a terrorist act and that Serbia would treat it accordingly, and that Serbia demands to take part in the investigation of Ivanovic's murder, but later Pristina officials rejected this possibility, stating they would only exchange information about the case with the Serb side.



Ivanovic previously stated that he was afraid of possible assassination, while he told Vreme that in Kosovo there was an incredible feeling of endangerment and fear among the people. As he said, "people are not afraid of Albanians, but of Serbs, local lords and criminals who ride in Jeeps without number plates, and the police do not react."



In addition, Ivanovic's wife said after the murder that "it is known who did it."