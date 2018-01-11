Crime Croatian citizen caught with 20 kilos of drugs Serbian Interior Ministry (MUP) and Customs have seized 20 kilograms of marijuana at the Batrovci crossing, on the country's northwestern border with Croatia. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 11, 2018 | 12:08 Tweet (Tanjug/MUP)

A 34-year-old Croatian citizen, whose initials are G.M., has been arrested.

The police found the drugs inside 37 packages hidden in a Croatian number plates Skoda car.



G.M. is suspected of committing the crime of illegal manufacturing and trafficking of narcotics, and will be charged and brought before a prosecutor in the town of Sremska Mitrovica after the 48-hour police detention period had expired, the MUP said on Thursday.