Biggest cocaine haul in years on northern border

Serbia's border police on Wednesday seized four kilograms of cocaine and arrested one suspect, Tanjug said it learned from the Interior Ministry (MUP).

According to the MUP the drugs were found on the northern Horgos border crossing between Serbia and Hungary, and an investigation into the case is ongoing.

The daily Blic reported earlier in the day that this was one of the biggest cocaine hauls in Serbia in several years, while the street value of the confiscated narcotics stands at "at least one million euros."

