Crime 20 tons of highly toxic waste found buried near Belgrade 20 tons dangerous waste disposed of illegally has been discovered buried in a privately owned plot of land in the area of Belgrade's Obrenovac municipality.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection announced this on Thursday, adding that "an ecological catastrophe" has been averted.

The ministry announced that the Security Information Agency (BIA) and the Basic Public Prosecution in Obrenovac investigated the scene.



A statement said it was suspected this was "highly toxic dangerous waste that can cause serious consequences on the environment, health and safety of people, and the entire biodiversity."



The ministry said it would, in cooperation with the BIA, the Interior Ministry (MUP) and the Prosecution, inform the media tomorrow (Friday) about the circumstances of "the ecological catastrophe that has been avoided."



The public will learn about the details "at the scene" where Minister Goran Trivan and representatives of state authorities will address reporters, the statement said.