Crime High school student in coma after assault by peers A student from the Hospitality-Tourism High School in Vrnjacka Banja is in a medically induced coma after he was assaulted in the street on Wednesday. Source: RTS Thursday, December 28, 2017 | 10:24 Tweet (Screen capture)

RTS said it received confirmation of this, and cited the school's director Jelena Ceperkovic as saying that the student was attacked with a knuckleduster and suffered extensive injuries.

He has had surgery and should be woken up today, she said.



The victim comes from the town of Lazarevac, and was renting in the spa resort where he goes to school.



Two suspects, both attending the same school, have been arrested. The police named them with their initials and year of birth as M.O. (1999) and A.Z. (1999). They are currently held in police custody of up to 48 hours and will be charged and brought before a prosecutor.