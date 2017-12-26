Crime IP rights violating candy stopped at western border Serbian Customs officers on Monday held over 14.5 tons of confectionery that is suspected of infringing on intellectual property rights. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, December 26, 2017 | 16:45 Tweet

The lollipops and candy in question were discovered in a Croatian license plates truck that was entering Serbia via the Batrovci border crossing.

The Customs Administration said on Tuesday that its officers suspected the stamps on the packages to be forgeries, and subsequently searched the truck and found 96,000 "Disney Frozen Snow Pops" and 90,000 "Frozen Gummy Roll and Popping (candy)."



A statement said that this was the second time this month that products whose originality was suspected were being held at Batrovci.