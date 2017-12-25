Crime Child among those injured in mass brawl in Roma settlement A mass brawl broke out in a Roma settlement on the outskirts of the town of Kraljevo on Monday, leaving six persons injured, Beta was told by the local police. Source: Beta, Tanjug Monday, December 25, 2017 | 16:53 Tweet

A 12-year-old child was among those injured.

The police said that the fight erupted at around 14:30 hours CET, and that officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.



Five persons suffered light injuries, while one was seriously hurt.



According to unofficial reports, shots from firearms were hear at one point during the violence, but the police could not confirm this.