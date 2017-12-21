Crime 1

Police, Customs officers from eastern crossing arrested

Members of Interior Ministry's Internal Control Sector on Thursday arrested six police employees working at the Gradina Border Police Station.

Source: Tanjug
(Thinkstock)
(Thinkstock)

This was done on the order of the Prosecution, a statement said.

12 Customs employees from the nearby town of Dimitrovgrad, near the eastern border with Bulgaria, were also arrested, along with 13 other persons.

They are suspected of conspiracy to commit criminal acts, including receiving and giving bribes and abusing their official position, the statement said.

Read more
Comments 1
Read
Send your comment

Crime

page 1 of 800 go to page