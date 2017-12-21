Crime Police, Customs officers from eastern crossing arrested Members of Interior Ministry's Internal Control Sector on Thursday arrested six police employees working at the Gradina Border Police Station. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 21, 2017 | 15:05 Tweet (Thinkstock)

This was done on the order of the Prosecution, a statement said.

12 Customs employees from the nearby town of Dimitrovgrad, near the eastern border with Bulgaria, were also arrested, along with 13 other persons.



They are suspected of conspiracy to commit criminal acts, including receiving and giving bribes and abusing their official position, the statement said.