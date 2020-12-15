Crime Bomb activated in Belgrade; Media: There were two explosions This morning at around 2:18 am in Višnjička Street in Palilula, a man suffered severe bodily injuries in a hand grenade explosion. Source: Beta, Blic, Tanjug Wednesday, December 30, 2020 | 08:58 Tweet Share logoboom/depositphotos/ilustracija

He was transported to the Emergency Center in an ambulance in a serious condition. The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the police have launched an investigation into the case.



Media report that two explosive devices were thrown, and that Z.G., who was on the terrace of his apartment, was seriously injured.