Crime 0

Bomb activated in Belgrade; Media: There were two explosions

This morning at around 2:18 am in Višnjička Street in Palilula, a man suffered severe bodily injuries in a hand grenade explosion.

Source: Beta, Blic, Tanjug
Share
logoboom/depositphotos/ilustracija
logoboom/depositphotos/ilustracija

He was transported to the Emergency Center in an ambulance in a serious condition. The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the police have launched an investigation into the case.

Media report that two explosive devices were thrown, and that Z.G., who was on the terrace of his apartment, was seriously injured.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Crime

A monk from the Glogovac monastery was killed

The monk of the Glogovac monastery, Father Stefan, was killed tonight in Sipovo in the Republika Srpska, Archimandrite Varnava Damjanović has announced.

Crime Tuesday, December 8, 2020 09:33 Comments: 0
Foto: Depositphotos/rglinsky

Darko Saric sentenced to 15 years in prison

The Court of Appeals in Belgrade confirmed the verdict by which Darko Saric was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the Special Court.

Crime Monday, November 9, 2020 19:29 Comments: 1
Foto: Depositphotos/Kuzmafoto
page 1 of 2 go to page