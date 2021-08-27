Crime Custody to Belivuk and his criminal group has been extended The High Court in Belgrade made a decision to extend the detention of Veljko Belivuk, Marko Miljković and others from the group. Source: B92 Friday, August 27, 2021 | 17:35 Tweet Share Pedja Milosavljevic/ Starsport

Detention was extended for up to 30 days for the following persons: Veljko Belivuk, Marko Miljković, M.B., M.B., S.L., N.J., V.D., D.T., N.S., N.Dj., N.L., M.A., V.G., A.V., M.T., F.I., Ž.K., S.S., B.K., N.S., V.G., A.Š., A.Š., M.S., M.L.S., A.D. and A.S.



Detention was extended due to the existence of circumstances that indicate the danger of escape, due to the existence of special circumstances that indicate that they will obstruct the proceedings by influencing witnesses, due to the existence of special circumstances that indicate that they will repeat the crime in a short period of time. The prescribed sentence of imprisonment of more than ten years, and the manner of execution and severity of the consequences of the criminal offense have led to public disturbance which may jeopardize the smooth and fair conduct of criminal proceedings.



The indictment charges the defendants Veljko Belivuk, Marko Miljković, M.B., M.B., S.L., N.J., V.D., D.T., N.S., N.Dj., N.L., M.A., V.G., A.V., M.T., F.I., Ž.K., S.S., B.K., N.S., V.G., A.Š., A.Š., M.S., M.L.S., A.D. and A.S. of committing several criminal offenses of aggravated murder, association for the purpose of committing criminal offenses, illicit production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosives, unauthorized production and distribution of narcotics, kidnapping and rape.