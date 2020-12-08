Crime Incident in front of the Assembly: A vehicle crashed into the fence PHOTO / VIDEO An unidentified person broke through the protective fence in front of the main entrance of the House of the National Assembly. Police searched for explosives. Source: B92, RTS Tuesday, December 15, 2020 | 15:35 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/bs

According to B92.net, after breaking through the fence, the person got out of the vehicle, shouted and cursed and then started to run away. He was caught in Pioneer Park.



According to the announcement of the Ministry of the Interior, he fled through the park with a bar in his hand, shouting "ministers out".



The suspect was detained for up to 48 hours and he will be brought to the competent prosecutor's office.



Police officers on duty, who are securing the Assembly, checked whether there were explosives in the vehicle.