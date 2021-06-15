Crime Media: Strong police forces near the Assembly, armed men arrested Strong police forces seized narcotics and weapons found in a car that was parked next to the House of the National Assembly after 11 pm, the media report. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 15, 2021 | 07:01 Tweet Share zeferli@gmail.com/depositphotos/ilustracija

"Kurir" states that it is presumed that the police followed the vehicle in which the suspects were, and during the search, an unspecified amount of narcotics was found.



According to the Belgrade daily, citing unofficial sources, the men who were driving the car were armed, and weapons were found in the vehicle.