Crime Mr. Vucic told the nation: We have new incredible evidence against the mafia The week ahead of us will be quite interesting since we've got a lot of paperwork and incredible evidence, Serbian President tweeted on his Instagram profile. Source: B92 Friday, March 12, 2021 | 18:53

"The week ahead of us will be quite interesting", Mr. Aleksandar Vucic tweeted and added:

“I’ve been listening listened to lies and insults about the murder of Oliver Ivanovic for more than two years, more than a year of nonsense and slander around Jovanjica, I suffered brutal attacks, organized against my children and family and I was always ready to answer all questions, both to journalists and authorities.”



As he further states, he has seldom asked questions, but he is quite pleased to hear that some of his political opponents have confirmed that they and their companies have accounts in Switzerland.



"I am sorry that they deceived the public about the accounts in Mauritius unless they think to claim that they just use the account and that the owner is their company. That would be utterly rude. That is why, I promise you, dear citizens, an interesting upcoming week with a lot of paperwork and incredible evidence. We will defeat thieves and the mafia. Long live Serbia ", ending the message.