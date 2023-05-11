Crime Media: Arrests are underway The arrest of several persons in connection with the abuses that damaged the public company Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) is underway, Tanjug learns. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 10:10 Tweet Share

Arrests and searches are taking place at several locations in Belgrade and Kruševac.



According to unofficial information, it concerns the arrests of new suspects in connection with the work of the "Bauwesen" company and money laundering, as part of the investigation that was launched last winter against six people, due to the suspicion that they damaged EPS by around 7.5 million dollars.