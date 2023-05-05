Crime How the police arrested murderer from Mladenovac: He had with him arsenal of weapons MIA released footage of the arrest of U.B, who last night killed eight people and wounded 14 of them. Footage of weapons found in his cottage was released, too. Source: B92 Friday, May 5, 2023 | 16:45 Tweet Share Deposit/ToskanaInc Deposit/ToskanaInc

In the cottage used by the killer U.B. a large amount of weapons and ammunition was found and confiscated. Members of the Ministry of the Interior are currently on the scene, and the search of the cottage is underway.



