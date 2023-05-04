Crime 0

PHOTO STORY Images of horror from Vračar, images of sadness from all over Serbia

Shooting at the elementary school: A seventh-grade student who killed a guard and eight children was arrested. The images that toured the world shook everyone.

Source: B92
Share
TANJUG/SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ
TANJUG/SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ

7th grade student of "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school, K.K. (13), who this morning shot dead eight male and female students, as well as a security guard, and seriously injured six male and female students and a teacher, is not criminally responsible, announced the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade.

According to the Law on Juvenile Offenders and Criminal Legal Protection of Minors, K.K. is criminally irresponsible, because he has not reached the age of 14, according to the announcement of that prosecution.

TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIĆ
TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIĆ

Tanjug
Tanjug

TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIĆ
TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIĆ

TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ
TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ

TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ/
TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ/

TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ
TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ

TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ
TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ

TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ
TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ

TANJUG/SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ
TANJUG/SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ

TANJUG/JADRANKA ILIĆ
TANJUG/JADRANKA ILIĆ

TANJUG/ NENAD MIHAJLOVIĆ/bs
TANJUG/ NENAD MIHAJLOVIĆ/bs

Rina
Rina

Rina
Rina

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Crime

page 1 of 2 go to page