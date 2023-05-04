Crime PHOTO STORY Images of horror from Vračar, images of sadness from all over Serbia Shooting at the elementary school: A seventh-grade student who killed a guard and eight children was arrested. The images that toured the world shook everyone. Source: B92 Thursday, May 4, 2023 | 07:02 Tweet Share TANJUG/SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ

7th grade student of "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school, K.K. (13), who this morning shot dead eight male and female students, as well as a security guard, and seriously injured six male and female students and a teacher, is not criminally responsible, announced the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade.



According to the Law on Juvenile Offenders and Criminal Legal Protection of Minors, K.K. is criminally irresponsible, because he has not reached the age of 14, according to the announcement of that prosecution.

