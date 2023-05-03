Children from the school in Vračar urgently evacuated to Manjež, parents told B92.net
There was a shooting at the elementary school in Vračar around 8 a.m., and as B92.net has learned, the children were urgently evacuated to the Manjež park.Source: B92
As the frightened parents told us, they are in "shock", and early this morning they received information to come pick up their children.
Let us remind you that a seventh-grade student shot in class, and according to initial information, the security guard was killed.
Several children were injured, B92.net confirmed.