Crime Children from the school in Vračar urgently evacuated to Manjež, parents told B92.net There was a shooting at the elementary school in Vračar around 8 a.m., and as B92.net has learned, the children were urgently evacuated to the Manjež park. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 3, 2023 | 09:52

As the frightened parents told us, they are in "shock", and early this morning they received information to come pick up their children.



Let us remind you that a seventh-grade student shot in class, and according to initial information, the security guard was killed.



Several children were injured, B92.net confirmed.