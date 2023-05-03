Crime Horror in Belgrade: A student came to school armed and started shooting VIDEO There was shooting at the elementary school in Vračar around 8 AM. A seventh-grade student opened fire in class. Guard killed. Several children injured. Source: B92, Tanjug, Telegraf Wednesday, May 3, 2023 | 09:15 Tweet Share

It was also confirmed for b92.net that the boy who shot was arrested.



A 14-year-old boy shot at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" primary school. The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed to us that everything happened in class, when the boy took out a gun and started shooting.



A guard was killed, and the exact number of injured students is unknown. Everything lasted a few minutes, we were told by the police.



According to unofficial information, one boy and one girl were taken to the Emergency Center. There are three ambulance teams and a large number of police officers on the ground.