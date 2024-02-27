Business & Economy Vučić: The goal - 140 or 150 billion in the next 10 years PHOTO/VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić is participating today in the Regional Summit on the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans and Economic Rapprochement in Tirana Source: B92.net Thursday, February 29, 2024 | 14:02 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP/Armando Babani

On the eve of the summit, Vučić assessed that connecting economies, removing obstacles and progressing towards a single market are "big goals that lead to the essential development" of Serbia and the region and a better future for all citizens.



At the summit held in the Congress Palace, the European integration of the region and the implementation of the growth plan for the Western Balkans will be discussed.



It is planned to hold two plenary sessions, which are dedicated to the gradual introduction of the single market and the implementation of the growth plan.



The European Union Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi will also attend the summit.



The growth plan for the Western Balkans envisages financial support of six billion euros, of which two billion are non-reimbursable grants, and four billion are soft loans given by the EU, with the aim of stimulating the economic growth of the region and speeding up socio-economic harmonization.



The plan covers the period from 2024 to 2027 and foresees that each government of the Western Balkans six will receive a certain amount of money every six months, depending on the reforms it implemented during that period.



The leaders of the Western Balkans discussed the growth plan with EU and US officials in Skopje in January, when the "Western Balkans and the EU" meeting was held.



Yesterday, Vučić participated in the Ukraine - Southeast Europe Summit in Tirana.

"I believe it is almost up to a billion euros for us"

At border crossings, 26 million hours are spent annually, a huge savings would be achieved. Also, a huge amount of money is lost on paperwork.



"Ours are four of the five busiest crossings in this part of Europe. In any case, we still have a lot to do. This is all realistic and concrete, without empty stories like 'tomorrow you will go to Europe and so on'. Both we and they know that they will not decide on it for a while. These are serious and significant reforms, there will be difficult things for us, but we will ask to be freed from something and to get more time. We will see how it will look with the procurements with China," Vučić pointed out.



According to him, Serbia will definitely double its GDP.



"I didn't talk about the money, which goes as part of the growth plan, I'm always a skeptic, but if we fulfill what was agreed, then I'm sure it will be significant funds. I believe it's almost up to a billion euros for us," he says.

The goal is to have 140 or 150 billion GDP in the next 10 years

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said today that Serbia will definitely double its economy in the next 10 years, that is, he believes that Serbia will have a GDP of 140 or 150 billion.



He said this to journalists in Tirana regarding the statement of the European Commissioner for Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, that the countries of the Western Balkans, thanks to the growth plan, will double their economy and added that Serbia will definitely double it in that period.



"We will go beyond that. It will be an exceptional result, imagine having 140 or 150 billion GDP," he said.



He added that green corridors with the EU are important.



"It is important because people saw that it is important to spend 26 million hours, just to reduce it twice, not to talk about the quality of goods, fuel, payment of drivers. If they got those green corridors from the EU, it would be important. Because when you wait 2 days in Horgoš, logically the drivers will choose another road. That's why it's important for us, to continue building, touring. I'm talking about the railways. There's a lot of work there and it takes a lot of money. The money goes along with the plan growth. I'm a skeptic, but if we fulfill the agreement, I'm sure that the money will be significant and that it's 1 billion euros for us," he said.