Business & Economy Vučić at the presentation of the capabilities of the Serbian Armed Forces PHOTO/VIDEO President Vučić attends a meeting where the results of analysis of operational and functional capabilities of Serbian Armed Forces for 2023 will be presented. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 30, 2024 | 10:02

The meeting held in the Guard House in Topcider is attended by the President of the Government of Serbia Ana Brnabić, Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević, Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces General Milan Mojsilović, other members of the Ministry of Defense and the Serbian Armed Forces, as well as the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik.



President Vučić was welcomed with a dress of honor and a salute from the Guard.



After the meeting, President Vučić will attend a static display of weapons and military equipment of the Serbian Armed Forces.

President Vučić previously announced that 2024 will be the year in which the most investments will be made so far in military equipment, which should arrive by the end of 2026, as well as that a new package of financial resources is being prepared for that purpose.



Defense Minister Miloš Vučević said earlier that January 30 will be a very important event for the Ministry of Defense.



"On that day, we will have a display of weapons and military equipment and we will explain to the president why we believe that the suspension of mandatory military service should be abolished, as well as how long we propose that it last," said Vucevic.



The minister emphasized that the return of mandatory military service is not preparation for war, but rather preparation to save the country and that there are generations that know how to defend their country.



The General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces launched an initiative at the beginning of January this year and proposed to the president the re-introduction of the obligation to serve in the military, for a duration of up to four months.



In Serbia, mandatory military service was abolished on January 1, 2011, since when only those who want to join the army, do so voluntarily.