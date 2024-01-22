Business & Economy Vučić: For Expo 2027 – 150 days full engagement of the entire country VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visits the works on the renovation of the creative and innovative multifunctional center Ložionica. Source: B92.net Wednesday, January 24, 2024 | 11:35 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ

"It is very important to do it well, as well as to make nice decorative lighting effect," Vučić said during the tour.



"We will finish everything by the end of the year, including the Water Tower," said the President of Serbia.

As it was said, citizens will be able to climb the footbridge, enter inside and there will be an exhibition. There will also be a garage with 150 parking spaces.



"More than 150 parking spaces were needed to be foreseen. Well, you can't enter the Gallery because of the crowd," he said.



"This is a unique center in Europe, it exists only in America and China," said Prime Minister Ana Brnabić. "In Belgrade, everything must be finished by December 2026. Until then, it would have to be agreed, to sit down with Sinisa (Mali) to secure money for decorative lighting for the facades. This is the center of the city, one of the most beautiful places," stated the President of Serbia, adding that Gazela bridge will also be embellished.



"We will hang two more Serbian tricolors, we will open a water tower. It will be a representation of everything in Belgrade," he pointed out.



"There will be visitors from all over the world. Don't forget that as of March 1, we will have a free market for the workforce of Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania. We will still need foreign workforce," warned Vučić, reminding that there is a lack of workers for large and important projects.



"And we have just opened everything that we need to do and build, and we already lack project offices, engineers, not to mention workers. We will need volunteers for the Expo itself. We will need a month before and after the Expo. That will not be problem, young people will want to participate, it's a great experience. They will come from all over Serbia because we will need for the Expo those 150 days, from April 1 to September 20, the full engagement of the entire country," he said.



"In a few days, Mitsotakis is coming, because he also sees a chance for Greek companies at the Expo," announced Vučić.



"Almost 5,000 square meters, there will also be a restaurant here," Vučić said during the tour.



Prime Minister pointed out that a local company is working on the Ložionica project, and that they are engaged round the clock. She added that there is huge interest in Ložionica.

The Ložionica complex is located near the former steam locomotive turning point under the Mostar Interchange in Belgrade.



The Ložionica building was built 95 years ago. The complex has five units: the Ložionica facility, the Annex, the Water Tower with a footbridge, an underground garage and an outdoor area. The water tower was already demolished once during the Second World War, and there are claims that it was designed by the Serbian scientist Milutin Milanković.



The boiler room is an industrial heritage that enjoys the status of previous protection. Adaptation and programmatic revival of abandoned industrial heritage buildings is a model that has proven to be extremely productive and sustainable all over the world. With this project, Ložionica will get a new face and will be a meeting place for talents and for generating ideas.