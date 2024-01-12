Business & Economy Tesla downtimes the production American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla announced today that it will suspend production at its factory near Berlin, Germany. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 12, 2024 | 13:47 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Due to attacks in the Red Sea disrupting supply chains, Tesla will suspend production from January 29 to February 11.



"Armed conflicts in the Red Sea and related changes in transport routes between Europe and Asia via the Cape of Good Hope also affect production at the German Tesla factory in the city of Gruenheide," the American company said in a statement, reports AP.



The first Tesla factory in Europe in Gruenheide opened in 2022 and employs 11,000 workers.



The transport corridor through the Red Sea is under attack by the rebel Yemeni Houthis, and the detour route for ships around Africa takes at least 10 days longer and increases costs.



The United States and Great Britain today launched strikes against Houthi-linked targets in Yemen in response to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.