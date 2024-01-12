Business & Economy New rules for pensions are in force: the PDI fund changed the provisions New provisions apply to family pensions in the event of death. Source: B92 Friday, January 12, 2024 | 13:44 Tweet Share Photo: Depositphotos/NatashaFedorova

According to the amendments to the Law on Pension and Disability Insurance (PDI), which entered into force on September 15, 2023, effective from January 1, 2024, in the event of the death of a pensioner, the amounts of pensions and cash benefits belong to the last day of the month in which the beneficiary is passed away, announced the PIO Fund.



The Fund stated that for beneficiaries who died starting from January 1 this year, they will ask banks and creditors to refund the number of pensions and benefits that do not belong to the beneficiary after the last day of the month in which he died.



They clarify that, by the changes, the bank is obliged to pay pensions, i.e. monetary benefits that were paid after the last day of the month in which the pensioner died, to the Fund at his request, and cannot use these amounts to settle any claims he may have according to the beneficiary.



The same applies to creditors to whom funds were paid after the last day of the month in which the beneficiary died, based on the realization of the suspension of the pension.



By this amendment, Article 111 of the Law on Pension and Disability Insurance is also amended, in the sense that the family pension earned after the death of a pensioner is paid no earlier than the first day of the following month after the end of the month in which the pensioner died.



This, the PDI Fund explains, means that in the event of the death of a pensioner, starting from January 1 of this year, the right to a family pension will be established and paid at the earliest from the first day of the following month after the end of the month in which the beneficiary died, provided that the family pension the pensioner is not covered by insurance during that period.



The PDI Fund stated as an example that if a pensioner dies on March 15, 2024, the right to a family pension belongs to those who would receive it from April 1, 2024, at the earliest.



The PDI Fund explains that these changes to the law will solve the problem of collecting more paid pension amounts after the death of a pensioner, and the families of deceased beneficiaries will not be harmed.



They specify that when the right to a family pension is established after the death of the insured, the right to a family pension is realized and paid from the day following the day of death, provided that the request is submitted within six months from the date of fulfillment of the conditions prescribed for acquiring the right.



If the request was submitted after the expiration of that period, and the applicant was not covered by insurance during that period, the right to a family pension accrues no longer than six months before the date of submission of the request.



If the family pension is used by two or more family members, and one of them ceases to have the right to a pension, by the Law on PDI, the amount of the pension, which belongs to the first following day to the day when the pensioner's right to pension ceased.



For example, if the death of a family member, the insured, occurred on March 15, 2024, the new amount of the family pension is due on March 16, 2024.



The calculation of multiple pension amounts paid after the death of the beneficiary of the family pension will be carried out per the decision that determined the new amount of the family pension.



Thus, in the above example, the higher-paid pension amounts would be calculated from March 16, 2024.