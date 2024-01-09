Business & Economy Mr. Milei, where is the money? Javier Milei, who promised a drastic turnaround of Argentina and the restoration of the country's reputation, found himself facing the first test. Source: Poslovni dnevnik Tuesday, January 9, 2024 | 12:11 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Tomás Cuesta / POOL

President Milei is facing a deadline to pay $16 billion to former shareholders of the nationalized energy company YPF.



Last year, a court in New York ruled that Argentina owes a record sum to two former investors who sued the state after the then-Peronist government refused to buy back the shares at the agreed price when it expropriated YPF in 2012. Their dispute was financed by Burford Capital in exchange for a percentage of the award, writes the Financial Times, reports weekly Poslovni dnevnik.

The appeal still pending